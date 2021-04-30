Barber-Scotia College, Concord release community survey

CONCORD — The City of Concord is looking for community input on how to revitalize a major historic school in the city.

What: The City of Concord and Barber-Scotia College have released an online presentation and survey to gather community input and explore possibilities for revitalization of the HBCU campus. The material includes a video that explains the project, the survey, and historical significance of the school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When: The survey will be open through May 31, 2021 for public input.

Where: The survey is available online at https://publicinput.com/BarberScotia

Who: The City of Concord and Barber-Scotia College.

Why: The purpose of this project is to engage the community, in collaboration with Barber-Scotia leadership and key stakeholders, to bring forth a vision and viable plan for the revitalization of the college campus.