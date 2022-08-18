Barber-Scotia official: Students on campus this fall, funding for repairs sought

CONCORD — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus.

The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now, many of the buildings are in desperate need of repair.

Barber–Scotia’s interim president, Dr. Tracey Flemmings, said they have been offering online courses. The student body last spring had less than 10 people. This fall, Flemmings is confident 24 students will live and attend classes on campus.

But one councilmember is skeptical and told anchor Allison Latos that it may be time for the city to get serious about their options.

The historically Black college was founded in 1867 and was a vibrant and crucial part of Concord.

But all many have seen for years is that the history is fading due to buildings in disrepair. However, Flemmings promises change is coming this semester.

“Each quad has its own restroom,” she said. “Like a typical room, two to a room.”

After the college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus, Flemmings said it offered online classes in business entrepreneurship, religion and renewable energy.

“Our professors, we pay them stipends. Some are alumni, so they volunteer,” she said.

Last spring, fewer than 10 students enrolled. Officials told the IRS in a 2020 Form 990 tax return document that the college made $250 in tuition and $4,800 in class fees.

“With past administration, the goal was just getting recruits. That had a lot to do with not charging tuition at the time,” Flemmings said.

‘Whole community effort to resurrect it’

Some of Barber–Scotia’s buildings are in such bad shape that they obviously can’t be used.

“Our Graved Hall is probably the biggest eyesore that most people focus on. $2.3 million to totally renovate it,” Flemmings said.

Latos asked where she thinks the money will come from. Flemmings responded with corporate sponsorships and grants.

Flemmings said they don’t have any substantial financial commitments from any companies or donors at this time, but that they’re “always looking and always asking.”

Concord Councilman J.C. McKenzie co-chaired the city’s Barber–Scotia community task force and his frustration is clear.

“Now, it is going to take a whole community effort to resurrect it, in my opinion. And I have sort of lost my patience,” he said. “It is painful, painful for everyone.”

McKenzie said the city offered to fund engineering reviews to assess the damage and the cost, but in 2021, Barber–Scotia’s former leadership stopped responding, and the effort stalled without permission to be on campus.

Flemmings said she can’t speak on the actions of previous leadership.

Future of Barber–Scotia College

Now, the city could consider their own actions.

“Under a lot of conditions, one being blight. A city can declare an area blighted and take it by imminent domain, condemn it. It’s very difficult. It’s very messy and expensive for the city,” McKenzie said.

“We’re going to be here. We’re here to educate,” Flemmings said. “Any city or corporation that doesn’t see the value in that, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Flemmings said the campus is starting to come to life, but that there’s a lot of expensive work ahead, with many watching closely.

“What I would tell the community is have faith, believe in us and support us,” she said in response to community members who may be skeptical and frustrated that they have not seen progress year after year.

Flemmings said Barber–Scotia College will pursue regaining accreditation with the Department of Education, with help from an agency called TRACS.

TRACS officials said the process can take four years or longer.

MedCerts, a health care training company, said it is also partnering with Barber–Scotia to offer programs like health care billing and training for medical assistants.

When it comes to Barber–Scotia’s future, Latos learned that the city asked for a meeting, giving a July 22 deadline for schools officials to reply. So far, no meeting between the two has been set.