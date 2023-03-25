CONCORD- Barber-Scotia College officials have a five-year plan to restore the historical Black college to its former glory in serving the community, but the City of Concord and Cabarrus County may have other ideas.

Board Chair Roberta Huger Pinckney and Dr. Tracey Flemmings, interim president. spoke at a press conference Saturday morning at the Kitty Sanson Chapel on the Barber-Scotia campus. They did not field any questions. The choir loft was nearly full with alumni and others who support the college’s efforts.

Mistrust of the City of Concord was a major issue, according to college leaders and supporters.

Barber-Scotia College lost its accreditation and much of its funding in 2004. Many of the buildings on campus have fallen into disrepair. City and college officials don’t agree on the extent of the damage and condition of some of the buildings.

Concord versus Barber-Scotia timeline

Pinckney gave a timeline of working with the City of Concord, starting with the demolition of the dormitories on Corban Avenue in 2014. The college did not receive a bill until seven years later.

“On Dec. 2, 2021, the college received a bill, from the city in the amount of $380,640 for the demolition that occurred in 2014,” Pinckney said. “Note – seven years later with payment due in 30 days. In February, 2022, the college was served with papers from the city suing the college for the demolition cost which the college challenged in court. The city won the case in March, 2023.”

In 2017, the city formed a “Barber-Scotia College Properties Task Force.” It included members of the community. It was “…viewed by the college and some community members as a scheme to turn the community against the college by providing a more appealing vision for the property,” Pinckney said. “Obviously, representatives from the college were excluded from the task force that bore its name.”

In 2019, the city hired the Nexsen Pruet law firm at a cost of $250,000 to study Barber-Scotia. One of the tasks was to bring Barber-Scotia officials to the table to form a collaborative partnership. The task force was renamed the Barber-Scotia College Community Task Force. The college president and board chair were added to the group. The coloration became official in February, 2021.

“Later the city offered to pay for an engineer to inspect the buildings on campus. We perceived this request as being collusive. The board and its alumni did not trust the city after the dorms were demolished,” Pinckney said. “The engineer’s inspection could be written based on false structural and safety claims resulting in said properties being condemned. The board of trustees voted ‘no’. The city termintated the agreement. Again, proving that the city only wants to collaborate when city officials get their way.”

In Nov. 30, 2021, the City of Concord formally concluded its collaboration with the college.

Barber-Scotia officials have met with city officials and those meetings were said to be positive but earlier this month Concord formally disbanded its Barber-Scotia task force, citing lack of cooperative from the college.

Code enforcement and the non-profit status

Flemmings said the college has had several graduations since losing accreditation. The last was in 2019.

“The college presently has four students online, who are being taught by pro bono professors, Flemmings said. “We have signed MOUs to work with programs that will help in our recruitment efforts. The college is also in the process of starting an Information Technology course in May. We invite all from the community to apply.”

In the summer of 2022, the college announced students would be on campus for the first time since COVID-19 had forced all classes to be remote/online.

“Within days, the city code inspectors showed up to say the buildings had to be inspected and approved before students could come on campus,” Flemmings said. “From that day to the present, the college has been working with the inspectors to rectify the issues they cited. Unfortunately, we have yet to get approval on all the buildings to allow students on campus. It is fair to say that some code requirements have been seen as suspect.”

Shortly after city code inspectors came, Barber-Scotia got a letter from the Cabarrus County Tax Assessor’s Office questioning the non-profit status. Two and half parcels were approved.

“The present dormitories and other buildings that are in good shape were not approved. What a fix! Codes will not approve the buildings so we can house students. The tax assessor says that since we don’t have students, we don’t qualify for tax exemption. Seems strange right? All properties have been tax-exempt for over 40 years,”Flemmings said.

A new five-year plan

In October, 2022, the Barber-Scotia Board of Trustees approved a five-year strategic plan to provide a roadmap for moving the college toward stability and sustainability. One of the goals in that plan is to work with the city.

“We are simply asking them to allow us enough time to make the repairs, restore our tax-exempt status and cancel our debt as a sign of ‘good faith’. Let us work our plan as outlines in our Strategic Plan,” Flemmings said.

College officials gave reporters an 8-page brochure which called for a 3-year plan for stability and a 5-year process for sustainability.

The four goals listed are: 1. Leadership and financial strength, build operational capacity; 2. Academic Core, strengthen current programs; 3. Accreditation, plan the path forward; and 4. Community Trust, listen, learn and leverage.

The academic goal calls for reviews of the Bachelor of Science in Business Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Bachelor of Science in Renewable Energy/Sustainability It also calls for joint programs with local school districts and partnerships with other colleges.

Pinckeny likened Barber-Scotia’s situation to the story of Nehemiah in the Old Testament in the rebuilding the Wall in Jerusalem.

“We are determined to build the Wall of Barber-Scotia College in spite of the distractors and the enemies of Barber-Scotia College. Like Nehemiah who was determined and led by God to rebuild the Wall…But with God’s help and the people of God placed in our path to do great work, the Walls of Barber-Scotia College will be rebuilt. It took Nehemiah 12 years to rebuild, we’re hoping to do it in five.”