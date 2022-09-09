Barbi Jones for national business leadership program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation this week announced Barbi Jones, executive director of The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premiere business leadership program.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“I am honored to be chosen to participate in this prestigious program,” said Jones. “Our Chamber identified expanding workforce development resources and building connections between educators and businesses as major needs for Cabarrus County, and The Business Leads Fellowship Program will help me learn from others best practices that are moving the needle on these important challenges in their areas, while hopefully sharing what is working here with them. We know true success results from all of us growing and learning together.”

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Following a competitive application and selection process, Jones was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals, and association leaders to participate in the seventh class of this program. The six-month program, consisting of both in person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education, and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of over 250 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program’s website: https://businessleads.uschamberfoundation.org/