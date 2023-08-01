The Thomas and Jeanne Dixon Scholarship fund was created to support the youth of Price Memorial AME Zion church in Concord.

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Dixon established the fund in January, 2020 in lieu of gifts in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

For over 30 years, the Dixons have served in the Christian education department of Price Memorial AME Zion church. From its inception in 2020, the Dixon scholarship fund has provided over $3,500 in financial support to the students of Price Memorial who are pursuing a degree at a college or university.