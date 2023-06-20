KANNAPOLIS – Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities/events in the City.

4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 22, Kannapolis Farmers Market, Intersection of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd.

Come visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., on June 22nd!

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor. Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers' market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Beach music in the park

7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, Concert in the Park: Chairmen of the Board, Village Park

Join us at 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 24, for The Chairmen of the Board at Village Park. The soul music band, Chairmen of the Board has had numerous hits, including songs like “Give Me Just a Little More Time”, “Pay to the Piper," "Finders Keepers," and "Bless Your Heart”.

Please take time to review the downtown parking map and shuttle stops on our website. The shuttle service will be for concertgoers between the hours of 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union Overflow Lot, City Hall, and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food/Drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. No outside alcohol is permitted – coolers subject to inspection. No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Homestand

This week’s opponent for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Come out to Atrium Ballpark this week and watch the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Games are: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, Thursday, June 22, Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24th. The Cannon Ballers will also host a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, June 25.

Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets at: http://www.kcballers.com/.

Movies at the Gem Theatre

The Gem Theatre is again hosting summer movies every Tuesday.

At 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., on Tuesdays, enjoy the family friendly movies. Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com

See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre-Summer-Matinee-Series

See the complete summer calendar by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.