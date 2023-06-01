Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kannapolis History Associates is hosting an evening with Doug Wilson and the program is called “Girls Basketball and Booster Club.”

Wilson will be the guest speaker. He will share about his many years of coaching girls’ basketball and his involvement with youth sports in Kannapolis.

Wilson, a Kannapolis city councilman, was the head girls’ basketball coach at A.L. Brown from 1998 – 2006 and again in 2018-19. He was head coach of girls’ basketball at Kannapolis Middle School 1995 -1998. He also coached the Concord First Assembly Christian School girls’ basketball for three years. All these teams won Conference Championships under Doug’s Leadership.

He was founder and club director of the Kannapolis Komets Girls’ Travel Basketball Club. Doug was awarded the South Piedmont Women’s Basketball Coach of the year in 2001.

He will also share the history of and his experience with the Kannapolis Booster Club which he has been President of for 22 years.

Wilson was honored with the North Carolina “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” in 2018. He received the award for his many years of volunteer work in multiple organizations in Kannapolis.

He has served as a volunteer with Cabarrus County Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, Cannon YMCA Board of Managers and Youth Sports Advisory Board and as a Youth Coach at the Cannon YMCA. He has been a member of the YMCA for 63 years.

His most recent recognition was the “Distinguished Legislator of the Year” award given by the North Carolina Department of Recreation State Association. He has held many positions while attending Trinity United Methodist Church.

He has served on the Kannapolis City Council since 2013. Anyone who has an interest in sports, girls’ basketball or the Booster Club, this is a must hear presentation. There will be time for questions and answers.

The event will be held Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. in Social Room at A.L. Brown High School 415Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis. Park in lot East of Trinity Methodist Church and use the sidewalk. East of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center (auditorium). Follow the signs to KHA.

For more information call History Room at 704-932-7518 or Phil Goodman at 704-796-0803.