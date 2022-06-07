 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatles tribute band playing at Harrisburg Rockin’ The Burg June 11 concert

Rockin' The Burg

Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” is performing on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage Saturday, June 11.

 Town of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg is hosting its second Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park.

Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - is performing LIVE on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. The show will be hosted by Mayor Jennifer Teague. Local artist, Daniel Arthur Gurley, will open at 6:30 p.m. for Beatlesque, who will perform from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Each Rockin’ The Burg Concert, at Harrisburg Park, features food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s zone. We encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

