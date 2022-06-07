Beatles tribute band playing at Harrisburg Rockin’ The Burg June 11 concert

HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg is hosting its second Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park.
Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - is performing LIVE on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. The show will be hosted by Mayor Jennifer Teague. Local artist, Daniel Arthur Gurley, will open at 6:30 p.m. for Beatlesque, who will perform from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Each Rockin’ The Burg Concert, at Harrisburg Park, features food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s zone. We encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.