Miss Cabarrus County’s Outstanding Teen, Zoey Simpson, recently planned and hosted a 5K/1-mile walk to benefit a local nonprofit on Saturday, March 25, at Rob Wallace Park in Midland.

Simpson was crowned in December and immediately began serving Cabarrus County and promoting her CSI (Community Service Initiative). Being a Cabarrus County native, she was excited to have this opportunity to serve and educate those in the county.

She began in January by meeting with Jason with Uwharrie Dash to look at dates and plan for the event. After the initial planning, Simpson set out to find a nonprofit foundation in Cabarrus County that would be able to use the funds she raised to help educate as well as provide programs for people with Down syndrome to spend time with their typical peers. I want others to feel the positivity, energy and love I feel when I’m with my buddies that have Down syndrome, said Simpson.

In the first weeks of February, Simpson was introduced and met with Betsy Boone, the founder of KennedyStrong Foundation. Boone is a Cabarrus County mom of 7-year-old twins, Jacob and Kennedy. Kennedy was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth.

Boone started the KennedyStrong Foundation to spread awareness and inclusion of those with Down syndrome in the Cabarrus County community. KennedyStrong Foundation believes that Opportunity is for everyone. Their mission is to create programs and services to support individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and their families, as well as promote advocacy and inclusion to help these individuals reach their full potential.

For individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), like Kennedy Boone — the inspiration behind KennedyStrong Foundation — there are limited resources for inclusive programming. KennedyStrong Foundation (KSF) is changing the landscape by creating programs and services to support individuals with IDD and their families. In addition to the programs and services, KSF promotes advocacy and inclusion to help individuals reach their full potential.

Boone mentioned a summer camp that is co-hosted with the city of Concord and that funds totaling $3,000 were needed to help train staff prior to hosting the camps.

Simpson set this as a minimum goal for her to obtain to donate to KSF. She worked hard getting company sponsorships, personal donations and participants for the event. The event had over 75 participants and generated a total of $5,134, far exceeding her original goal.

To focus on inclusion, Simpson give opportunities to those with Down syndrome to attend the event to hand our water and snacks to the walkers and runners. Each volunteer was highlighted on the social media pages the week prior to the event. The volunteers also enjoyed helping place the medals on the winners at the end of the race.

The event T-Shirts were designed by Kennedy Boone and Maverick Mingus to show friendship and inclusion. The shirts were yellow with blue print to represent the colors of Down syndrome.

A balloon arch in the colors of yellow and blue were donated by Price Farm in Mt. Pleasant. The Sweet Life Bakery in downtown Concord generously donated 50 cupcakes for the participants and volunteers.

Several other queens from the Miss America Organization attended the event to support Zoey and cheer on the participants. This event was not only to raise fund for a local nonprofit it was also a great way to promote a healthy lifestyle by promoting fitness for all which is strongly encouraged in the Miss America Organizations.

Simpson will be competing for the title Miss North Carolina Teen in June at High Point Theater, where she hopes she will be able to raise awareness for those with Down syndrome on a state level. You can follow her journey on Facebook (Miss Cabarrus County’s Outstanding Teen 2023) and Instagram (misscabarruscountyteen_nc).

If you would like to have Miss Cabarrus County Teen attend an event or make an appearance, email redbarn-farm74@gmail.com.

If you would like more information on KennedyStrong, email betsyb@kennedystrong.org.