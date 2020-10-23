Being 'his voice' while apart: Couple celebrates anniversary with one in care facility

A Kannapolis couple, one a resident at Universal Health Care Concord, celebrated their 42nd anniversary apart this year.

Tony Knox, 69, lives at Universal and his wife Vivian couldn’t go inside to be with him.

But Vivian, 63, was glad to at least see him. She brought him a card Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to their anniversary. Finally, Thursday October 15 she brought him a funny card and was able to see him through a glass door inside.

“I can’t touch him, and I can’t be there with him,” she said. “But I can at least see him and talk to him.”

Tony and Vivian have lived apart since Tony’s stroke in 2018. Afterward they spent six weeks at a hospital in Charlotte. Vivian spent every day with Tony there, going back and forth between Kannapolis and Charlotte. Once Tony was moved to a live-in care facility, she still went to see him every day, two or three times a day – morning evening and night.

“When this anniversary came up, I told him, ‘You are just stuck with me Tony,’” Vivian said. “No matter what he went through or what I went through, we always stuck together. We always stuck by each other no matter what.”