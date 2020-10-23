Being 'his voice' while apart: Couple celebrates anniversary with one in care facility

A Kannapolis couple, one a resident at Universal Health Care Concord, celebrated their 42nd anniversary apart this year.
Tony Knox, 69, lives at Universal and his wife Vivian couldn’t go inside to be with him.
But Vivian, 63, was glad to at least see him. She brought him a card Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to their anniversary. Finally, Thursday October 15 she brought him a funny card and was able to see him through a glass door inside.
“I can’t touch him, and I can’t be there with him,” she said. “But I can at least see him and talk to him.”
Tony and Vivian have lived apart since Tony’s stroke in 2018. Afterward they spent six weeks at a hospital in Charlotte. Vivian spent every day with Tony there, going back and forth between Kannapolis and Charlotte. Once Tony was moved to a live-in care facility, she still went to see him every day, two or three times a day – morning evening and night.
“When this anniversary came up, I told him, ‘You are just stuck with me Tony,’” Vivian said. “No matter what he went through or what I went through, we always stuck together. We always stuck by each other no matter what.”
The two met while working at Cannon Miles in the 1970s. When Vivian was getting off her shift one evening, Tony had slipped a letter in her coat pocket asking her out. Tony called later and the two agreed to go dancing at the Freak Palace. That is where, Vivian said, they slow dance to what they later referred to as their song – “Just To Be Close To You” by the Commodores.
“When Toni met me, he said he knew then that I was going to be his wife,” Vivian said.
They were engaged three months later and were married October 15, 1978. Vivian had one daughter and Tony had three sons and a daughter before they were married. They had two sons together later. But they never called each other step or half.
In total they share 34 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
When the pandemic closed nursing homes to visitors, Vivian knew she couldn’t care for Toni the way she had. She used to braid his hair, wash his arms, clip his nails and toenails, and help exercise his arms and legs.
“I just make sure he always stays fresh,” she said. “Tony was just always so clean and neat.”
But there is one important thing she did.
“I try to say things to make him laugh all the time,” she said.
She would tease him about the wrestling television he likes to watch calling it fake. She said they would both crack up
But since the pandemic neither of them have laughed the same way, she said.
She, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren went to Universal to see him often before the facility was closed to visitors.
“Before the pandemic,” she said, “we were there so much, everybody knew us.”
Before Universal closed to visitors, Vivian had only missed two days in two years in seeing Tony. Both of those were due to snow. But while she couldn’t be inside with him, she would still be there.
She goes to see him every day – she just has to stand behind a window – and the grandchildren still come along.
But it hasn’t been an easy transition. Communication was the biggest concern. Tony uses a board to spell out words or uses a program to read out his typed sentences.
“Things changed a lot when we couldn’t go into the facility,” she said.
Trying to communicate through the window has challenges, Vivian said. They were able to get a blue tooth speaker connected to Tony’s IPad to help Vivian hear his sentences.
“The communication part was the hardest thing,” she said. “When I cannot go inside there, it is so hard because by me looking through the window, if the sun shines in a certain way or if I go in the evening, I can’t see the letters he is pushing on the board. Until we got the blue tooth speaker, I couldn’t her his spelled out sentences.”
But there is one thing Tony never has trouble telling Vivian.
“I can always understand when he is saying I love you,” she said.
In addition to going to the facility, they FaceTime every day. If he needs something, she calls Universal’s front desk to ask someone to help. She said it took her a while to get comfortable asking for other people to help when she could usually do it herself.
“I am mainly his voice,” she said. “If he needs something or feels uncomfortable, I say it for him. But they take really good care of him down there.”
Tasks as simple as making sure Tony’s IPad is plugged in can take a game of phone tag to accomplish. And keeping it charged also ensures they can communicate with one another. Without it, Tony can’t speak with his wife.
Universal opened up a signup sheet for porch visits after Governor Roy Cooper took the state into Phase 2.5 allowing outdoor visits. Vivian said she immediately signed up. But right before her scheduled visit, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at the facility.
She said Tony has been tested for the virus – and at one point he was tested about three weeks in a row – but he has always been negative.
Vivian said she is thankful every day that she and Tony are healthy.
“I give God all the honor and glory. I pray every day. All of his roommates and he have not been sick,” she said. “And for that I am just so grateful.”
