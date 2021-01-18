Bell is re-installed at former Mt. Pleasant Institute

Yount knew the college bell particularly well. As a cadet at MPCI he climbed into the bell tower one night and wrapped a pair of trousers around the bell’s clapper so as to silence the dreaded wake-up ringing early in the morning.

Yount proposed a bell exchange with the owner of the college building, and the MPCI bell found a new home in Concord, where it rings to this day.

“Purely out of nostalgia” Franklin Drake began a quest several years ago to return a bell to the belfry at the former MPCI, now the home of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum. In 2018 he located a suitable 24-inch bell at a “junktique” store in Farmville, North Carolina and began restoration work on his find: the frame had to be repaired, and the bell itself was sandblasted, primed and painted black.

The greatest challenge for hanging a bell at ECHS, Drake explained, is that the hole in the ceiling leading to the bell tower, which was built before the original 22-inch bell was purchased, is only 20.5 inches across. Evidence exists that someone chopped out a beam with a hatchet to get that first bell into the belfry. In order to avoid further chopping, the new 24-inch bell was installed from the outside with the help of Helms Masonry, a local company experienced in working with historic buildings.

Now that a bell once again hangs in the belfry, Richard Wines, the museum’s Buildings and Grounds chair, says that the next challenge is to figure out how to ring it. Drake explains that there is no evidence of where the rope came down into the building, but both men speculate that a series of ropes and pulleys through the stairwell allowed the bell to be rung from the ground floor. They hope to recreate such a system so that visitors to the museum can hear the bell for themselves.