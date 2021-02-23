Big Brothers Big Sisters switches up largest annual fundraiser

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BBBS Area Director Connie Rheinecker said BBBS has been a major way kids in the community can cope with the social distancing and loss brought by the pandemic.

"For the past year, we have been socially distant and, to some degree, isolated from our friends, family, teachers, and support networks," Rheinecker said. "For many of our families, the loss of those connections has been traumatic. We have seen and heard how the pandemic is harming our youth's mental health and academic progress. However, parents tell us that our program staff and their child's mentor truly help them emotionally, socially, and academically in some cases. Without our program, some parents tell us they are not sure how their child would be coping."

Now almost a year into the pandemic, Rheinecker said BBBS is dedicated to helping its Littles navigate through the hardships of the pandemic. But she asks for more support.

"I hope that in addition to the support our youth and families receive from us at BBBS, there are more mental health and economic supports available so that all families can build stability and address the trauma many children have experienced this past year due to the pandemic." she said.

But for now, all of the BBBS kids are itching to see their Bigs in person.