Big Brothers Big Sisters uses CARES funds for Logan community meals

Dusch said it is important right now to try multiple ways to deliver aid to the community.

“I have been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters for over 12 years and to me it is a very important part of our community,” the mayor said. “It is important that we try many different ways to get help to our community and this is one of the ways that when I saw the CARES funding, I went to Connie and asked if she would be interested in something like this to help. And the way that the organization is, it has a very solid foundation, supporters and members of the Bigs and Littles. And as Connie always does, she did a wonderful job organizing this.”

Every family pre-registered for the meal distribution. All families picking up meals were required to stay in their cars and wear a mask. When they drove to Caldwell Park, each car in line was checked off a list and given hot To-go meals for everyone in the family. They were also given personal hygiene packs donated by Elevation Church and masks Donated by the City of Concord. Each family was also given a dinner pack that held rice, carrots, onions, potatoes and ten pounds of frozen chicken. Rheinecker said a pack should be able to feed a family of four three meals at least.