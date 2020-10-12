Big Brothers Big Sisters uses CARES funds for Logan community meals

CONCORD — Cabarrus Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas held a meal, mask and personal hygiene kit distribution in the Logan Community on Friday.
BBBS was given CARES Act funds to host to community food events. The nonprofit received $17,300 to organize, execute and coordinate the event. For this event, BBBS purchased about 500 To-go meals and 100 to 120 dinner packs with chicken.
BBBS Area Director Connie Rheinecker said the organization wanted to provide the community with food, so people can have one less thing to worry about.
“We are trying to reach families in the Logan Community that may be affected by COVID and provide them with meals for their family — meals that they can eat today but then give them resources to be able to make meals at home,” she said. “If they have this opportunity to have these meals, then they can use what other resources they have to pay for their utilities, pay for prescriptions and stuff like that.”
Rheinecker said BBBS has completed periodic check-ins with their families during the pandemic and has tried to connect families with resources. The meal and hygiene product distribution was just another way to connect resources.
After BBBS received the CARES Act funds, they heard from Pastor Donald Anthony, who is a Big Brother, and Concord Mayor Bill Dusch who is on the Cabarrus Leadership Council. Rheinecker said they helped shape the idea for the event. Dusch made the suggestion to hold a community wide event, and Anthony was able to connect BBBS with families in need within the Logan community.
Dusch said it is important right now to try multiple ways to deliver aid to the community.
“I have been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters for over 12 years and to me it is a very important part of our community,” the mayor said. “It is important that we try many different ways to get help to our community and this is one of the ways that when I saw the CARES funding, I went to Connie and asked if she would be interested in something like this to help. And the way that the organization is, it has a very solid foundation, supporters and members of the Bigs and Littles. And as Connie always does, she did a wonderful job organizing this.”
Every family pre-registered for the meal distribution. All families picking up meals were required to stay in their cars and wear a mask. When they drove to Caldwell Park, each car in line was checked off a list and given hot To-go meals for everyone in the family. They were also given personal hygiene packs donated by Elevation Church and masks donated by the city of Concord. Each family was also given a dinner pack that held rice, carrots, onions, potatoes and 10 pounds of frozen chicken. Rheinecker said a pack should be able to feed a family of four at least three meals.
In total, BBBS served 106 families dinner packs and 406 individuals received hot meals. Any leftover hot food was delivered to the Salvation Army. Three trays – two rice and one green bean – were donated. The organization also handed out over 250 toiletry kits. A record number of City of Concord CARES masks were distributed, Rheinecker said – over 700 masks.
Rheinecker said that the organization chose the Logan Community because several of the BBBS Littles are within the community.
“We just want to help the community. Our Littles are within the Logan Community and all across Cabarrus County, so we are helping our Littles,” she said. “But we are also helping our little’s neighbors. And that makes the community better.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.