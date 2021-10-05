 Skip to main content
Big Elm Ministries receives donation from Food Lion Feeds
Big Elm Ministries receives donation from Food Lion Feeds

  • Updated
KANNAPOLIS – Big Elm Ministries received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. Big Elm Ministries will use the gift to purchase food items to stock our food bank.

“We are so appreciative of the support of the Food Lions Feeds Charitable Foundation in providing these funds. It will truly make a difference for us as we continue to do our part in feeding the hungry and working to meet the needs of this community,” said Rebecca Barnes, Director.

Big Elm Ministries will use this funding to stock our food bank with food supplies to be given out to those who are in need. We are an outreach facility of Kannapolis Church of God, in partnership with the Faith Community Health Ministry program of Atrium Health. Our mission is to restore hope and provide opportunities for those in need by addressing basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, and health (spiritual, physical and emotional).

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

