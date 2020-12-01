Black Friday officially kicks off Christmas shopping

Carolina Mall and Black Friday shopping go hand in hand for many Cabarrus County residents.

“Black Friday shopping has been a family tradition for over 21 years,” according to shopper Cindy Hanson of Concord, who shopped Friday at the mall off Concord Parkway.

Jana Morton and her mother drove the scenic route from Albemarle to participate in seasonal shopping. “My mom and I came here today for special deals,” Jana said.

And for many, that means coming early to get the best deals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you come later in the day, it (the merchandise) will be gone,” explained Jaden Grooms, who was shopping with his brother, Genesis.

The vibe at the mall was cheerful as people chose gifts or gift cards for their family members or friends.

The Carolina Mall offered a less crowded shopping option than Concord Mills or one of best busy centers, such as Afton Ridge.

There are a few changes at Carolina Mall this year. Santa will be arriving Dec. 12, and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.