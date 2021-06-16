Black History Month continues

KAA-MaCC honors its celebratory theme, “Restoring our History to Harvest our Legacy” as presented in the Virtual Education Series (VES), "Alumni Voices Speak: Reflections on Education, Race and Progress" (Part 3).
For its Black History Celebration, the KAA-MaCC VES webinar brings a representative panel of Cabarrus and Rowan County alumni associations whose graduates remember the times, the struggles, the challenges, and the joys of receiving an education in segregated black schools.
Dr. Larry B. Johnson, moderator and KAA-MaCC Board Member, will join the following panelists - Ernest G. Brown, G. W. Carver (Kannapolis); Amos McClorey, Logan (Concord); Catherine Rivens, Aggrey (Landis); A. Brenda Cowan, J. C. Price (Salisbury); Dr. Catrelia S. Hunter, R. A. Clement (Cleveland); and Mrs. W. Jean Kennedy, Dunbar (East Spencer) - for a live webinar.
Registration in advance for this webinar is encouraged to receive the Zoom login and passcode. The webinar will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 7 p.m. via the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN/9dGmHmHDQyujMpJgmPQYBQ.After registering, a confirmation email will be sent to you with information to join the webinar.