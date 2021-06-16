 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black History Month continues
0 Comments

Black History Month continues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KAA-MaCC

KAA-MaCC honors its celebratory theme, “Restoring our History to Harvest our Legacy” as presented in the Virtual Education Series (VES), "Alumni Voices Speak: Reflections on Education, Race and Progress" (Part 3).

For its Black History Celebration, the KAA-MaCC VES webinar brings a representative panel of Cabarrus and Rowan County alumni associations whose graduates remember the times, the struggles, the challenges, and the joys of receiving an education in segregated black schools.

Dr. Larry B. Johnson, moderator and KAA-MaCC Board Member, will join the following panelists - Ernest G. Brown, G. W. Carver (Kannapolis); Amos McClorey, Logan (Concord); Catherine Rivens, Aggrey (Landis); A. Brenda Cowan, J. C. Price (Salisbury); Dr. Catrelia S. Hunter, R. A. Clement (Cleveland); and Mrs. W. Jean Kennedy, Dunbar (East Spencer) - for a live webinar.

Registration in advance for this webinar is encouraged to receive the Zoom login and passcode. The webinar will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 7 p.m. via the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN/9dGmHmHDQyujMpJgmPQYBQ.After registering, a confirmation email will be sent to you with information to join the webinar.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Huge spiders' gossamer web blankets bushland in Australia, billows under sun

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Kannapolis holds public hearing on Recommended 2021-22 budget
Local News

City of Kannapolis holds public hearing on Recommended 2021-22 budget

  • Updated

City Council also voted Monday to approve an ordinance and development agreement with Kannapolis Crossing, adopted another ordinance to extend the City limits and adopt a resolution to annex around 46 acres on Jim Johnson Road, and approved a contract for sale of a 1.6-acre “Lot Two” in Kannapolis Gateway Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts