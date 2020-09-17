Block grant helps with clean-up old store on Kerr Street

CONCORD – The City of Concord approved $120,843 in Community Development Block 3 Grant funding to remediate an environmental issue at a former convenient store.
The City of Concord purchased the 208 Kerr Street NW property October 2015 as a tax foreclosed property. The community had concerns about the store, according to city officials. The city purchased the property to use it to further greater growth in the neighborhood. It was also expected to be used as part of the investment at ClearWater. There are currently two parties interested in purchasing the store from the city, officials said during the September 8 work session.
The property had petroleum tanks underneath the concrete at the front of the store. The city contacted CESI to form a remediation plan to remove the tanks. CESI initially estimated the project to cost $31,135 based on three tanks that were identified, liquid present in the tanks and since the tanks were considered to be still intact.
When the concrete parking area of the store was removed, the city and CESI found that there were five tanks and at least one had been comprised officials said. After the tanks had been removed, weather conditions caused further damage, Community Development Manager Mary Powell-Carr said.
“That evening after the tanks were removed and the dirt was removed, we had a rainstorm,” Powell-Carr said.
The additional cost to remediate the site was $120,843.
The five tanks was removed, 900 tons of contaminated dirt was removed and 30,000 gallons of water pumped from the hole.
About $14,000 of the additional costs came from the water. The majority of the other costs were related to the extra amount of dirt needed to be removed, CESI officials said.
CDBG funds will be used to cover the additional costs. Although this is costly, a major environmental issue has cleaned-up in a low-to-moderate income neighborhood.
There will be an assessment to test the ground water. CESI and city officials anticipate that the level of residual petroleum ground water contamination on site will require a land use restriction to prohibit ground water usage on the site. The neighbors will also be notified of the contamination.
CDBG funds from previous years will be used, so costs will not impact this year’s funding allocations under CDBG, Powell-Carr said
“Although this is quite a bit of money, this actually is a major environmental concern that no one was aware of,” she said. “And this being a fragile neighborhood, having this removed – and this property having two potential buyers that are looking to make this a key portion of this neighborhood – this is really going to help not only the work at ClearWater but also the neighborhood.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.