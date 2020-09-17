Block grant helps with clean-up old store on Kerr Street

The additional cost to remediate the site was $120,843.

The five tanks was removed, 900 tons of contaminated dirt was removed and 30,000 gallons of water pumped from the hole.

About $14,000 of the additional costs came from the water. The majority of the other costs were related to the extra amount of dirt needed to be removed, CESI officials said.

CDBG funds will be used to cover the additional costs. Although this is costly, a major environmental issue has cleaned-up in a low-to-moderate income neighborhood.

There will be an assessment to test the ground water. CESI and city officials anticipate that the level of residual petroleum ground water contamination on site will require a land use restriction to prohibit ground water usage on the site. The neighbors will also be notified of the contamination.

CDBG funds from previous years will be used, so costs will not impact this year’s funding allocations under CDBG, Powell-Carr said

“Although this is quite a bit of money, this actually is a major environmental concern that no one was aware of,” she said. “And this being a fragile neighborhood, having this removed – and this property having two potential buyers that are looking to make this a key portion of this neighborhood – this is really going to help not only the work at ClearWater but also the neighborhood.”