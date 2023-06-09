CHARLOTTE — A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients. The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.

World Blood Donor Day, gifts for donors

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Help the Red Cross celebrate World Blood Donor Day and meet the critical needs of patients. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 16-30:

Cabarrus:

Concord: Tuesday, June 27, Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Road, 2-6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis: Saturday, June 24, Bethel Wesleyan Church, 4036 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.