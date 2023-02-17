CONCORD, N.C. – The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners recently approved the sale of alcoholic beverages in unincorporated areas of the county.

Commissioner Kenny Wortman brought up the discussion at the board’s Jan. 17 regular meeting.

“There has been some discussion in the community about this … everyone I talked to was not aware that the unincorporated areas in Cabarrus County are still dry,” Wortman said. “You can get alcohol in Kannapolis, Concord, Mt. Pleasant, Midland—everywhere except the unincorporated parts.”

Wortman presented a resolution that would authorize businesses to apply for a mixed beverages permit from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission without a ballot referendum.

The motion received unanimous support from commissioners.

Interested establishments must apply for a mixed beverages permit from the North Carolina ABC Commission. State law allows for businesses with a mixed beverages permit to apply for permits to sell beer and wine.