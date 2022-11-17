Bonsai exhibition comes to the area in December

Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the U.S. will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.

For the 10th year, bonsai artists from all over the U.S. will show their bonsai trees in the exceptionally beautiful marble-lined domed atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis — a short ride north from Charlotte on I-85. The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the North Carolina Research Campus located at 150 North Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Admission is free, as is parking. More information can be found at: www.winterbonsai.net.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Show open to public 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bonsai demos

10 a.m. William Valavanis

and 1 p.m. Tyler Sherrod

5:30 p.m. Bonsai auction

​

Sunday, Dec. 4

Show open to public 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bonsai demos

10 a.m. Rodney Clemons

3 p.m. Show closes

Both newcomers and long-time hobbyists can attend free bonsai demos and lessons that will be held each day starting at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Famous bonsai masters will teach these demos, including William Valavanis from New York, Rodney Clemons from Georgia and Tyler Sherrod from North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a bonsai auction open to all.