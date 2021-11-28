Bonsai show returns to N.C. Research Campus

Bonsai is an ancient art form, started in China, and later adopted by the Japanese. The word bonsai, in Japanese, means “tree in a pot.” The oldest trees in the U.S. were a gift from Japan at the bicentennial of the country (1976). One tree, still on display at the National Arboretum, dates to before Columbus discovered America and was a gift from the Japanese government to the U.S. on our 200th anniversary.

Why would anyone choose bonsai as a hobby? It is a mix of sculpture and gardening. Trees get better as you work on them, so patience is a virtue. Bonsai are normal trees that are styled by wiring their branches to create an image of an old tree, and they are kept small by root pruning. These trees could grow in a yard to full size if allowed to.

Only tropical bonsai (like figs) can be kept inside; most bonsai must be kept outdoors to survive. The art of bonsai is to make the trees appear to be miniature old trees. On display at the show: individual trees as well as groupings of trees that will remind you of past hikes in the forest.