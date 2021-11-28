Bonsai show returns to N.C. Research Campus

Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers can all enjoy the beauty of the small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the United States display their trees locally. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or purchase supplies.
For the eighth year, bonsai artists from all over the U.S. will show their bonsai trees in the marble-lined domed atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.
The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N. Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis. There will be free admission and free parking. More information can be found at www.winterbonsai.net. Masks will be required.
Master demonstrations
Bonsai masters will give demonstrations both days with William Valavanis of New York at 10 a.m. Saturday and Tyler Sherrod at 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a Bonsai auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s demonstrations include Rodney Clemons at 10 a.m. and Pauline Muth at 1 p.m.
Both newcomers and longtime hobbyists can attend free bonsai demos/lessons each day.
In addition to the top-quality bonsai trees on exhibition, those who want to get started in bonsai as well as experienced hobbyists can visit more than 50 tables of pre-bonsai plant material and bonsai supplies on sale at the show. Exceptional bonsai pots also will be sold.
Bonsai is an ancient art form, started in China, and later adopted by the Japanese. The word bonsai, in Japanese, means “tree in a pot.” The oldest trees in the U.S. were a gift from Japan at the bicentennial of the country (1976). One tree, still on display at the National Arboretum, dates to before Columbus discovered America and was a gift from the Japanese government to the U.S. on our 200th anniversary.
Why would anyone choose bonsai as a hobby? It is a mix of sculpture and gardening. Trees get better as you work on them, so patience is a virtue. Bonsai are normal trees that are styled by wiring their branches to create an image of an old tree, and they are kept small by root pruning. These trees could grow in a yard to full size if allowed to.
Only tropical bonsai (like figs) can be kept inside; most bonsai must be kept outdoors to survive. The art of bonsai is to make the trees appear to be miniature old trees. On display at the show: individual trees as well as groupings of trees that will remind you of past hikes in the forest.
The Southeast is rapidly becoming a center of excellence in bonsai. Several bonsai masters (some of whom apprenticed for years in Japan), live and teach in the South (Bjorn Bjorholm in Nashville, Tennessee, Rodney Clemons in Atlanta, Dan Coffey in Charlotte, Arthur Joura in Asheville, Owen Reich in Knoxville Tennessee, and Tyler Sherrod in Hickory).
The region hosts three nationally recognized bonsai shows (the upcoming Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show in Kannapolis, a second show in Kannapolis in June focusing on smaller-size bonsai trees, and a yearly show at the N.C. Arboretum in Asheville). There are bonsai clubs in Charlotte, Asheville, Raleigh and in Columbia, South Carolina.