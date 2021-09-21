Boricua Fest sees 7,000 attendees, plans for next year

Austin said several local Puerto Ricans came to the event, but some traveled to get here.

One family who used to live in North Carolina and was a part of the BNC community heard about the Concord fest through social media and drove from Miami.

Seeing people travel that kind of distance meant the world to Austin.

“It made my heart happy because they have all of the Puerto Rican festivals in Miami already, but they wanted to be a part of it,” Austin said. “It was a huge sense of community.”

While many of the food trucks and other vendors were from the Triangle and Fayetteville areas, several local food trucks and businesses attended, including a Charlotte bakery that sold out of 200 loaves of pan sobao.

Several of the out-of-town food trucks and vendors already expressed interest in coming back to Concord for the next Boricua Fest.

Stacey Griffin, co-owner of Cabarrus Brewery Co., said the brewery loved working with BNC — especially the food — and can’t wait to host the event again next year.