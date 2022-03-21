Bowl for Kids' Sake at Stars and Strikes Saturday

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is back in person Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Big Brothers Big Sisters will be hosting our signature fundraiser at Stars and Strikes in Concord.
Walk-ins are welcome with a $50 donation that will give access to 1 hour of bowling, lunch, and a swag bag. We will also have a raffle, DJ Wildcard, and tons of fun.
Each year hundreds of supporters come together to have fun and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Participants have been raising funds for weeks to support mentoring and to empower children to reach their potential. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the perfect way for individuals to make an impact on our community.
For more information: https://2022bfkscabarrus.causevox.com/ & https://bbbscentralcarolinas.org/