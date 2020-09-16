Boy Scouts Council to recruit during “One Night School Night” event

“As an Eagle Scout, I have experienced firsthand what Scouting can do for someone and what the impacts of that rank have on someone’s future,” shares Jay, a Concord-based Eagle Scout, Scout Parent, and active member of the military. “The values that were instilled in me through the Scouting program in my youth have had a huge impact on my life. It’s a great family program that I’m fortunate enough to enjoy with my own children currently.”

Not only is Scouting great for families, but it provides a built-in opportunity for your children to make new friends, stay physically active, learn a few things that can’t be taught through a computer, and of course, have fun. Plus, it’s safer than ever thanks to their diligent and dedicated volunteers.

The Central NC Council has been following CDC guidelines during all activities. “We are still holding meetings with masks and social distancing, and we’re still able to run programs in a safe, effective manner at our 1,000-acre camp,” notes Williams. “Plus, there are special Virtual Merit Badges and new Life Skill Training Programs available.” The Council even managed to host a Virtual Campout with a surprise welcome from NASCAR driver Ryan Newman over the summer.