Boy Scouts of America to host drive-thru trick or treat, movie night Oct. 30

NEW LONDON — The Boy Scouts of America will be hosting a drive-thru trick or treating event and a movie Oct. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Camp John J. Barnhardt in New London.

For the event the Boy Scouts will be setting up individual Halloween themed campsites that will be decorate by local units.

Those attending can drive through each site where there will be candy passed out at each stop.

Following the drive-thru event a family friendly Halloween movie will be shown on the camp’s climbing tower. Concessions will be available.

Tickets are $15 for a vehicle with five or less people and $20 for six or more. Tickets can be bought online or at the gate.

Camp John J. Barnhardt is located at 44184 Cannon Road, New London, NC 28127. The last car will be allowed in the gates at 9 p.m. and the movie will end at 10 p.m.

For more information, contact Boy Scouts of America at Kyle.Camp@Scouting.org.