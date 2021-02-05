Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County making it work during a pandemic

Community members stepped up to help the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County after it had to cancel its annual Pancake Day last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and once again, the Club would love to see support in 2021.

Pancake Day has been pushed back to August from its usual day in March due to the pandemic, but donations are still being accepted on the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County website.

The Club has expanded in recent years to accommodate for children in need in the County, but with that has come the need for more funding. They offered their services free of charge throughout the pandemic to families who had no one to watch their children while they had to go off to work while Cabarrus County Schools was operating in Plan C. They were more than happy to do this, but they could use more funding as a result.

“We were not going to have (money) be a barrier for any of our members,” Executive Director Valerie Melton said in a video released by the Club. “We know that this is going to be hard to maintain. And the impact that this has on the economy, the fundraising and on our need to run an expanded facility is going to continue to grow.”