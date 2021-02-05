Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County making it work during a pandemic

Community members stepped up to help the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County after it had to cancel its annual Pancake Day last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and once again, the Club would love to see support in 2021.
Pancake Day has been pushed back to August from its usual day in March due to the pandemic, but donations are still being accepted on the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County website.
The Club has expanded in recent years to accommodate for children in need in the County, but with that has come the need for more funding. They offered their services free of charge throughout the pandemic to families who had no one to watch their children while they had to go off to work while Cabarrus County Schools was operating in Plan C. They were more than happy to do this, but they could use more funding as a result.
“We were not going to have (money) be a barrier for any of our members,” Executive Director Valerie Melton said in a video released by the Club. “We know that this is going to be hard to maintain. And the impact that this has on the economy, the fundraising and on our need to run an expanded facility is going to continue to grow.”
According to the Club, before the pandemic around 75 percent of the children in the program were economically disadvantaged, were on a free-reduced lunch or medicaid. But with the pandemic nearly every single family was in a situation where parents could be losing jobs.
That is why they offered their services at no cost.
“I really did not know what I was going to do,” Niya Kennedy, who is a parent of a child at the club, said in the video. “I feel like I was holding my breath being a working mom. The Boys and Girls Club has relieved a lot of anxiety I went into the school year with.”
The Club operated normally as a recreational facility before the pandemic, but once everything shut down they started turning their operation into a school.
Some people donated desks so children could do schoolwork on site and because of the recent expansion of their facilities, the Club was able to more easily accommodate the necessary social distancing. There was some scrambling over the summer to make some changes but they were able to make it work.
“We had a very interesting summer,” Director of Operations Joe Habina said. “Of course, we were not operating with children in our building and when Cabarrus County Schools announced that they would be opening, we really felt it was just going to be a continuation of our after-school program, but once Cabarrus County Schools decided that it was going to be Plan C where all the learning would be virtual, of course we had to shift gears and prepare in many other ways.”
They knew they were going to have to work hard to not only make room for the children in the program, but they would have to adjust their cleaning procedures and provide hand sanitizer and temperature testing as well.
None of that was going to keep them from helping though.
“We knew how much we could do and we couldn’t leave these other children out in our community,” Melton said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County has operated for more than 70 years. Some of the people who now work at the Club grew up in it themselves. They want to keep it going strong to give these children the same experiences and chances they had.
“The Boys and Girls Club is like a beacon of hope, in a way, for a lot of these families,” Middle School Program Director Alec Forney said. “And I know for me growing up here it was a beacon of hope for me as well.”
To make a donation go to the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County’s website at www.bgclubcab.org.