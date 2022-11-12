Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County honors Veterans Day

CONCORD — The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County was able to hold it's regular Veterans Day program in person this year.

A large crowd gathered Friday, Nov. 11, in the new activity space at the club for a Veterans Day ceremony and wreath laying. Due to Covid, the club held drive-thru parades for veterans in 2020 and 2021.

Tony R. Miller, director of veterans services for Cabarrus County, said he was happy to be able to gather in person once again. Miller, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, took a brief moment during the ceremony to give a history of Veterans Day.

"Veterans Day has always been on the eleventh day, eleventh month, at the eleventh hour. And that came from the Armistice, the truce, at the end of World War I. In later years it has changed from Armistice Day, which honored World War I veterans, to including all veterans," Miller said.

In addition to the wreath laying, the ceremony included guest speaker First Sgt. Toby Poland, who is from Cabarrus County. Poland has been in the U.S. National Guard since 1988. During Poland's senior year of high school, he joined in a delayed entry program. Two weeks after he graduated, he went straight to basic training. He has been in the National Guard ever since. While in service, Poland has been deployed to many places, including Iraq and Kuwait.

Poland also comes from a line of veterans, and his interest in serving originated from the stories his family and other veterans shared.

When asked what Veterans Day means for him, Poland thought of the people in his company, spanning all backgrounds and ages.

"There is always going to be someone to step in those shoes. That's what it means," he said.

Craig Little, president of the Charlotte chapter of the Montford Point Marines, said Veterans Day is also about family. Miller is a disabled combat veteran and said his daughter has been his constant companion since he left service. She goes to all of his veteran events. During Veterans Day, he said his "extended" family is always with him.

"There are veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces who dedicated their lives to protect the country," Miller said. "And this is one way we can honor their legacy as well as ours. Being a combat, disabled veteran, I get nostalgic. I think about what I did in the Marine Corps. I get the family feeling, not only from my immediate daughter, but from the other veterans. When you start talking to all veterans from other different branches of service, we can talk for hours with each other but not have been stationed with each other. But we have that common bond."

That bond was strong during Friday's ceremony. The room sang together during "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."

Following the wreath laying, "Taps" and three-volley salute, the room gave a loud round of applause for all veterans.