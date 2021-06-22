Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts to help restart the arts in Cabarrus County

It’s time to restart the arts. That feels so good to write. For months and months we’ve been waiting for the signal to plan for the return of in-person arts events. Now that the time has arrived, we’re ready to bring live music back into the Davis Theatre, art shows into The Galleries, and art walks, artist talks and family days back into the community.

We’re hoping Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts will encourage you to help us ignite the spark needed to get these events going again. A virtual version of our normally in-person breakfast and artist showcase, Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts features seven short and inspirational videos from community leaders. We’re releasing them daily this week through Friday, then resuming Monday of next week. Watch them on Facebook (Cabarrus Arts Council | Facebook) as they premiere each day at noon. Then, if you’re able, we hope you’ll make a donation or pledge of any size to the Cabarrus Arts Council at https://bit.ly/bfta2021.

Your community needs the arts. The arts need you. Help us restart the arts.

Thank you Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa, Market Street Studios and Publix Super Markets Charities for sponsoring Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts 2021.

THIS WEEK