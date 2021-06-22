Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts to help restart the arts in Cabarrus County

It’s time to restart the arts. That feels so good to write. For months and months we’ve been waiting for the signal to plan for the return of in-person arts events. Now that the time has arrived, we’re ready to bring live music back into the Davis Theatre, art shows into The Galleries, and art walks, artist talks and family days back into the community.
We’re hoping Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts will encourage you to help us ignite the spark needed to get these events going again. A virtual version of our normally in-person breakfast and artist showcase, Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts features seven short and inspirational videos from community leaders. We’re releasing them daily this week through Friday, then resuming Monday of next week. Watch them on Facebook (Cabarrus Arts Council | Facebook) as they premiere each day at noon. Then, if you’re able, we hope you’ll make a donation or pledge of any size to the Cabarrus Arts Council at https://bit.ly/bfta2021.
Your community needs the arts. The arts need you. Help us restart the arts.
Thank you Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa, Market Street Studios and Publix Super Markets Charities for sponsoring Breakfast (in bed) for the Arts 2021.
THIS WEEK
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, June 23, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Small Business Saturday: Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Join the fun as we celebrate all things local in downtown Concord. Union Street will close to traffic so you can enjoy local craft beer, local artists and local shopping. Visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s latest exhibition, Discover Local and stay for an artist demonstration with Discover Local artist Nancy Joyce. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Juneteenth Celebration Festival - Saturday, June 26, noon - 6 p.m. Live DJ music and dancers, food, African drumming, information, voter registration, African Attire Fashion Show, woodturning, arts and crafts for youth. Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia Street, Concord. Visit www.concordcabarrusjuneteenth.org for details.
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18, 2021; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. cabarrusartscouncil.org.
NEXT WEEK
Cabarrus 4-H Digital Artisan Spin Club – Mondays, June 28 - July 19, 9-10 a.m.; Explore digital creations to design your own custom logos, stickers, T-shirts and other apparel using Cricut. Canva and other programs. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Some meetings will be virtual, while others will be in-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Jewelry Day Camp – Tuesday & Wednesday, June 28 & 29, 1-4 p.m.; Learn different methods for making pieces in a variety of media. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Photography Day Camp – Tuesday - Thursday, June 29 - July 1, 10 a.m. - noon; Tips and tricks with daily challenges. Meets virtually. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Meets virtually; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
In-Person Open Art Day – Tuesday, June 29, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Cabarrus Art Guild members: Bring your lunch and drink, a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you'd like to share and discuss. Open Art Days give artists a space to work with and opportunity to share their work with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cabarrus Art Guild, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios 223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord. More details at cabarrusartguild.org.
Charlotte Symphony at Village Park: Wednesday, June 30, 7 p.m. Bring your family to enjoy an evening in the park with food and live orchestral music by the Charlotte Symphony; Admission is free; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Charlotte Symphony at Village Park > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
Live Music at Commoners Brewing Company: Friday & Saturday, July 2-3, 2021, 6 p.m. Commoners Brewing Company hosts Concord’s local musicians every Friday and Saturday night for sips and strums; Admission is free; Recommended for adults; Commoners Brewing Company, 1048 Copperfield Blvd., Suite 101, Concord. For more information and other events, see: Events | Commoners Brewing Company | Concord, NC.
UPCOMING
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 pm; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
