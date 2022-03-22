Bring a friend for free to see Susan Werner this Friday

Susan Werner joins us in the Davis Theatre this Friday, March 25 at 8 pm for a 90-minute performance that will make you think, feel, and oh yes, definitely laugh. A lot.
New to Susan? Imagine someone whose voice was trained for opera, but chooses to sing folk instead. Imagine lyrics that expose a clever sharp wit with every verse, every time.
We hope you'll join us for the show and bring a friend too. We're offering a buy one get one ticket special that we think will create two lifelong Susan Werner fans for the price of one.
Audience members are welcome to wear masks to the show, but we are no longer requiring them. We are requiring proof of vaccination or a lab-conducted negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the performance. Make sure you let your invited friend know. Once again, beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company and wine will be available for purchase, and may be enjoyed in the Davis Theatre during the show. For more information on our COVID-19 guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/Davisupdates. Thank you to hotel sponsor the Hilton Garden Inn for providing rooms for Susan and her crew.
Want to go?
What: Susan Werner
When: Friday, March 25, 8 pm
Where: Davis Theatre in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street, downtown Concord
Cost: $37.50 for a pair of tickets https://bit.ly/susanwerner
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (March 23-26)
Artist Series: A Closer Look - Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. A Closer Look Artist Series returns with CHD:WCK! and Eli Warren: two phenomenal artists from The Galleries' Texture exhibition. Listen and watch as they share behind-the-scenes stories, inspirations & artistic processes. Free and open to the public. Beer and wine available for purchase. Let us know you're coming: https://forms.gle/LwuPH3XxmLPx7Pjp7. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.
Susan Werner - Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Known for her engaging and energetic live show, Susan Werner continues her reign as one of the most bold and creative forces on the acoustic music scene today. Dubbed by NPR as the "Empress of the Unexpected", Werner's album projects cover the genres of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues and Americana. Susan composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden Inn Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/susanwerner. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Wind Chimes - Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. - noon. Learn to make wind chimes with beads, bells, lace and other materials. Recommended for ages 13+; cost is free; registration is required, visit Library System - Wind Chimes* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Silhouettes in Miniature - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, March 26, 3 - 4 p.m. Assemble your own Regency silhouette portrait using a variety of crafting materials. Recommended for ages 16+; cost is free; registration is required, visit Library System - Silhouettes in Miniature* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (March 27 -April 2)
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
Upcoming
The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 for 3:30 and $40 for 7:30 at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
BrightFire Music and Arts Festival - Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. A kaleidoscopic celebration of Life, Hope, and Renewal through music, art, dance, nature, and fire. Concerts, artists, crafters, dance, food trucks, tea, beer, wine, games, fire performances, flower crown crafts, pilates, fairy forest, & more! Recommended for all ages; Cost is $10-$50. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 BrightFire Music & Arts Festival Tickets, Sat, April 30, at 4 p.m. | Eventbrite.
The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12-22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay .
Sing for Spring - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary: Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. Accompanied by West Cabarrus Highschool, the Piedmont Choral Society will perform a collection of patriotic songs during this afternoon of music, refreshments, and support-raising for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Recommended for families; admission is free. Frank Liske Park Amphitheater, 4001 Stough Rd, Concord, NC 28027. This event is sponsored by Show Show, Inc.
Breakfast For the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives. It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27, at 7:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Register TODAY by emailing ruby@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Interested in becoming a Table Host? Email Lisa@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.