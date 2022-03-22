Bring a friend for free to see Susan Werner this Friday

Susan Werner joins us in the Davis Theatre this Friday, March 25 at 8 pm for a 90-minute performance that will make you think, feel, and oh yes, definitely laugh. A lot.

New to Susan? Imagine someone whose voice was trained for opera, but chooses to sing folk instead. Imagine lyrics that expose a clever sharp wit with every verse, every time.

We hope you'll join us for the show and bring a friend too. We're offering a buy one get one ticket special that we think will create two lifelong Susan Werner fans for the price of one.

Audience members are welcome to wear masks to the show, but we are no longer requiring them. We are requiring proof of vaccination or a lab-conducted negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the performance. Make sure you let your invited friend know. Once again, beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company and wine will be available for purchase, and may be enjoyed in the Davis Theatre during the show. For more information on our COVID-19 guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/Davisupdates. Thank you to hotel sponsor the Hilton Garden Inn for providing rooms for Susan and her crew.

Want to go?

What: Susan Werner