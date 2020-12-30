Broker Bryan hopes year of light shows brought as much joy as possible

CONCORD — It was a busy year for Bryan Kalentek, the man also known as Broker Bryan. He had his realtor business to run, a house to keep up and even helped out his girlfriend Cristal Cox with the building of desks for children in need during COVID-19.
All of that would be enough to take up a normal person’s time, but Bryan isn’t very normal. He thrives on being creative, and he used that creativity throughout the year to bring a little bit of joy to people during a pandemic which shut down the state’s economy and its schools while claiming thousands of lives in North Carolina alone.
Kalentek had a lot of fun last year with his “Lights of Joy” show in which he set up his own little Winter Wonderland in his front yard. It got a good enough reception he planned to do it around Christmas again this year, but being stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns got his creative juices flowing.
He started with a little light show for St. Patrick’s Day and then committed to setting up a display to honor first responders and frontline workers who are serving the state during this COVID-19 pandemic a few weeks later.
That was only the beginning. When it was all said and done, Kalentek set up displays and shows on Memorial Day, July 4 and on Christmas giving him five separate times of year to build and set up sets to show off to the people of Concord and his neighborhood. It went further than even he foresaw.
“These lights turned into something a lot bigger than I ever could have imagined,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.
They turned out to be more than just his creative side as well.
“Just last night I came home, got out of the car, and there’s a woman that was looking at my lights and she was telling me how much joy it brings to so many people,” he said. “Especially this year with how meaningful it is, so I just got home at the right time.”
These were more than just light shows as well. He hopes to eventually be able to raise money for veterans and those in need after all of the work he has done. If he ever does sell a home due to someone coming to his shows he will donate $500 to veterans per a commitment he made on Memorial Day during what he called his “Lights to Honor” show.
He hasn’t been able to make that happen yet, but during a year in which some polls have cited that close to 50 percent of home owners in North Carolina either somewhat fear or strongly fear they will lose their homes due to lockdowns and the economy in general, the realtor business has struggled as a result.
Kalentek said he has been fine during the pandemic but he would like this to turn into more money for those in need. At the same time if he can eventually help someone monetarily as well as someone who might just come to see the lights for fun he will be happy to do it.
“It’s not just for the people who are looking and experiencing the lights, but it’s for other people (as well),” he said. “And that’s what I need to do going forward with all of my light displays.”
The man has big plans for what he can do with his lights in the future, and if you saw his displays this year you would really have to wonder how much bigger it could get. But he has plans to make his work even more interactive allowing people to experience everything a little differently each time they come out.
He said throughout the year he just wants to bring people a little bit of joy and he hopes there is a lot more of that to give in time.
“I am so grateful (for everyone who comes out),” he said.