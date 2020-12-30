Broker Bryan hopes year of light shows brought as much joy as possible

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These lights turned into something a lot bigger than I ever could have imagined,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.

They turned out to be more than just his creative side as well.

“Just last night I came home, got out of the car, and there’s a woman that was looking at my lights and she was telling me how much joy it brings to so many people,” he said. “Especially this year with how meaningful it is, so I just got home at the right time.”

These were more than just light shows as well. He hopes to eventually be able to raise money for veterans and those in need after all of the work he has done. If he ever does sell a home due to someone coming to his shows he will donate $500 to veterans per a commitment he made on Memorial Day during what he called his “Lights to Honor” show.

He hasn’t been able to make that happen yet, but during a year in which some polls have cited that close to 50 percent of home owners in North Carolina either somewhat fear or strongly fear they will lose their homes due to lockdowns and the economy in general, the realtor business has struggled as a result.