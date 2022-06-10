 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brookwood Avenue Northeast road closes for emergency culvert repair

  • 0
Brookwood Avenue Rd. Closure

A portion of Brookwood Avenue Northeast will close June 10 at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until further notice. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD – The City of Concord will close a portion of Brookwood Avenue Northeast beginning on Friday, June 10 at 9 a.m. for an emergency culvert repair.

Brookwood Avenue Northeast will be closed until further notice between Branchview Drive Northeast (NC 3) and Birchwood Trail Northeast. Stormwater crews will work to repair a culvert headwall and bank washout. The extended closure is necessary in order to protect the safety of the workers and traveling public during the repairs.

Brookwood Avenue Northeast will be closed to through traffic and detours will be in place (see attached map). Motorists should remain vigilant near the closure and allow extra travel time due to the detours.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bill Gates says there is a 50% chance of another pandemic in the next 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts