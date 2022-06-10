Brookwood Avenue Northeast road closes for emergency culvert repair

CONCORD – The City of Concord will close a portion of Brookwood Avenue Northeast beginning on Friday, June 10 at 9 a.m. for an emergency culvert repair.

Brookwood Avenue Northeast will be closed until further notice between Branchview Drive Northeast (NC 3) and Birchwood Trail Northeast. Stormwater crews will work to repair a culvert headwall and bank washout. The extended closure is necessary in order to protect the safety of the workers and traveling public during the repairs.

Brookwood Avenue Northeast will be closed to through traffic and detours will be in place (see attached map). Motorists should remain vigilant near the closure and allow extra travel time due to the detours.