Bruner promoted, honored by the U.S. Army

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lee M. Bruner III became the first African-American Acquisition Officer in the Abrams Tanks Systems and was honored for distinguished achievement in a ceremony in July.

Bruner is the son of Margaret J. Bruner and the late Lee M. Bruner Jr. He is a 1997 honors graduate of Concord High School and was baptized as a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord. He received his Armor officer commission from Howard University in 2003.

His first assignment was to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Hood, where he served as Tank Platoon Leader in Company B 3rd Battalion, 66 Armor Regiment, B Troop 7th Squadron, Cavalry Regiment, and C Company 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment and the Executive Officer for Company D 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment.

He served as the National Training Center Desk Officer, U.S. Army Command, Fort McPherson; Brigade and Commander Alpha Troop (SABER) 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Drum.

Following Command, Bruner transitioned to the Army Acquistion Corps and attended the Army Acquistion Basic Course and Army Acquisition Intermdediate Program Managers Course. He has served in several assignments.

Bruner received a Masters of Business Administration-Information System Management from Troy University.