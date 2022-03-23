Building a legacy

When John Harry Barger retired from Drexel Heritage, a local furniture maker in Hildebran, he took on a new hobby restoring and repairing old hammers. He started by varnishing them and fixing and staining any damaged handles. Over time, people took notice of his hobby and began donating their own hammers to him to make sure these valuable tools could find their way back to others who needed them.

When he was done fixing up a hammer, he would hang it on his shed’s wall and admire his work. By the time he passed away in 2018, he had refurbished more than 3,000 hammers over his lifetime. As his son, Jerry Barger, began to heal from the loss of his dad, he decided to donate some of the hammers to The Hospice Resale Shop in Hickory, since proceeds from the shop benefit Carolina Caring, where his dad spent his final days.

“Carolina Caring took such great care of my dad,” says Jerry. “I could think of no better place to donate his hammers. My hope is that the sale of his hammers will help someone else get the hospice care they need.”

With each purchase of a refurbished hammer, people in our community are able to help generate funds for those who need hospice care but cannot afford to pay for services.

"What an incredible experience it has been watching Jerry’s dad’s legacy live on through the resale of his hammers," says Charity Hand, Hospice Resale shop manager. “These useful tools are being used by so many in our community and will also be used by local churches on mission trips and construction projects.”

The Hospice Resale Shop is in Hickory near Wyke’s Cleaners at 51 14th Ave. NE. If you’re in the market for a hammer or other gently used items, stop in today.