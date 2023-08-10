Early in her law enforcement career in the late 1990s, Tessa Burchett had no intention of leaving the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

But things changed when she agreed to help her future husband David, a deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office whom she was dating at the time, build a home as part of Habitat for Humanity.

She was on the roof of the home when Captain Eric Baggarly, in passing, mentioned the prospect of her coming to work at the sheriff’s office.

“I kind of laughed it off at first but then I went back to work and then I thought on it more,” she recalled.

Burchett, 50, began working with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol officer in 1998.

Twenty-five years later, after methodically working her way up the chain of command, including serving as a D.A.R.E. officer at several schools, Burchett was promoted to Chief Deputy in May, the first woman to hold the position. She reports directly to Sheriff Van Shaw and oversees the office’s day-to-day operations.

Shaw told the paper that Burchett "has always been a strong leader at the Sheriff's office. In her new position, she will be able to have an even broader impact and help the Sheriff's Office meet the demands of our community and our profession."

“For me, being able to be here, it’s enabled me to have all worlds: Be a mom, be a wife, but have a successful career where I could kind of do it all,” she told the Independent Tribune in a recent interview.

Burchett is in rarefied air with the new role, as she is not just one of the most prominent females serving in a key leadership position in the county, but also one of the few female chief deputies in North Carolina.

As best she is aware, there are only three other female chief deputies across the state and only one female sheriff: Paula Dance of Pitt County.

“My biggest goal is to earn the position, it’s not about the fact that I’m female,” she said. “It’s the fact that I’ve done the work and I’ve done what it takes.”

Burchett credits much of her success to the support of strong females within the sheriff’s office that helped pave the way for her. These include Teresa Small, the first female captain, and Laura Heggins.

She appreciates that the sheriff’s office strives to make sure it has a diverse workforce that mirrors the population it serves.

When responding to a situation, “if an individual sees an officer and they recognize some sort of bond with that person, it may provide comfort in that time of need,” she said.

During her tenure with the sheriff’s office, Burchett, like anyone working in law enforcement, has encountered her fair share of tough situations. But she has always led with empathy, making sure she was doing whatever she could to help those she serves.

“When times of trial, whether it’s crime or those scary big incidents, I want to be that source of comfort and be able to make people feel safe and secure,” she said.

Burchett said she never wants to feel desensitized to a situation that can sometimes feel routine, like responding to a home burglary, which can often be “the worst day” of another person’s life.

“It can wear on you and it’s tough,” she said. “You see some of the worst of the worst…But you have to be careful not to numb yourself so much that you lose that empathy. And you have to be there for them and remember what they’re going through and put yourself in their shoes…”

For Burchett, she is focused less on herself and more on making sure the roughly 400 sheriff’s office employees are in the best positions to succeed.

“Teamwork is essential and being willing to put others ahead of yourself and trying to develop them so that your team is stronger,” she said. “It’s not about any individual accomplishment, it’s about an overall accomplishment to make sure that our agency on the whole is moving forward and growing.”