Burger Madness Gear to Benefit Cabarrus Blessing Boxes

CONCORD – Along with supporting local restaurants, fans of this month’s Cabarrus Burger Madness celebration can benefit the community even further with the purchase of limited edition gear. Cabarrus Burger Madness merchandise is available online with all proceeds benefitting 1CAN, the nonprofit organization which manages Cabarrus Blessing Boxes.

“These items not only serve as a reminder of this month’s unforgettable burgers and celebration of our local restaurants but also provide support to a wonderful cause in our community,” Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter said.

Cabarrus Blessing Boxes are filled with non-perishable food and personal items helping to alleviate food insecurities, especially for those who have been impacted by the pandemic. Founded by Cabarrus County hospitality professional, Sheryl Kluge in January 2019, they are best described by the motto: “Take what you need, leave what you can.”

“I am so honored and excited that the Cabarrus CVB is doing this for 1CAN,” Kluge said. “This will help us continue to stock our seven boxes and serve the three out of five families that do not have enough food.”