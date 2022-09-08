 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business booming in Kannapolis with three major projects on northeast side of town

The Metro63 logistics building off Lane Street is expected to be complete later this year.

 City of Kannapolis

The city of Kannapolis continues its revitalization efforts, and the new businesses and companies extend beyond the downtown efforts.

Three major job creation projects along the Interstate 85 corridor are underway. All three will be transformative for the city’s economic development program.

Metro63 is being constructed on Lane Street off I-85. Trammell Crow Company is building this new 755,928-square-foot Class A logistics facility. Completion is expected in late 2022.

Lakeshore Corporate Park will also be built on Lane Street, off I-85. Site work is underway on 700,000 square feet of industrial space across three buildings. Completion is expected by late 2023.

Lakeshore is being developed at the former site of the Kannapolis Intimidators baseball stadium.

Kannapolis Crossing and Overlook85 is at Exit 65 off I-85 and will include a mix of residential, retail, entertainment and industrial uses. Infrastructure on the site is nearing completion.

