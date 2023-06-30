CONCORD – All Cabarrus County Government offices are closed on Tuesday, July 4, to observe Independence Day. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

All Cabarrus County parks are open on July 4.

• Frank Liske Park is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Camp T.N. Spencer Park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Camp Spencer pool is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No outside fireworks are permitted at any of the Cabarrus County parks.

Senior centers and libraries

The Cabarrus County Senior Centers are closed on Independence Day.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System will close on Tuesday, July 4, and will reopen Wednesday, July 5.

The Harrisburg branch of the library will close on Monday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 4 to accommodate preparation for the annual Harrisburg July 4th parade.

Landfill and waste facility closed

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Hwy. 49 will close Tuesday, July 4, and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5. A Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held on Wednesday, July 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will also close on Tuesday, July 4.