Cabarrus Arena begins reopening process with VenueShield program

ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, has further enhanced its industry-leading VenueShield program, supporting the continued reopening of its more than 325 facilities and client partners worldwide, including Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.
VenueShield's protective capabilities have already been tested at UFC's event at ASM Global-managed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9. The program was also activated for the National Rugby League's match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on May 28, in the first live Australian sport played since March.
The comprehensive new protocol was developed in partnership with AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure firm, and its international team of sports venue design, environmental hygiene and biocontainment experts. The VenueShield program is also being guided by scientific and medical research input from Drexel University College of Medicine (DUCOM) and its interdisciplinary team of expert faculty and graduate medical students, under the direction of Dr. Charles Cairns, dean of DUCOM. These critical healthcare insights, facilitated by the Drexel Solutions Institute (DSI), will provide ongoing recommendations for COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Additionally, SERVPRO will serve as ASM Global's primary partner in implementation of the proactive viral pathogen cleaning process. The customized, in-depth workflows for venue re-occupancy include industrial disinfection and workforce safety initiatives, developed in accordance with international guidelines from the CDC, NHS, PHAA, and WHO, among others.
Building on those early successful implementations, VenueShield is being deployed in various stages worldwide, in alignment with approvals from local government officials and health care experts. Phases of VenueShield include the implementation of new guidelines for Workplace Safety, Technology & Equipment, Food Safety and Public Awareness as they support future efforts. This ongoing company effort to re-define the customer journey of the future is of top priority.
"VenueShield is the culmination of extensive and ongoing work by our Global Task Force to develop this industry-leading set of protocols that will ensure the highest levels of health and safety for our employees, entertainers, athletes and guests," said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global.
For more information about Cabarrus Arena and Events Center visit www.cabarrusarena.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.