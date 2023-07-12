RALEIGH - N.C. Rep. Kevin Crutchfield, District 83 of Cabarrus and Rowan counties, who was sworn into office in January, has used his office in Raleigh as a way to promote local Artists.

Every Representative is allowed to decorate their own office. Crutchfield has taken this opportunity to promote the Arts by coordinating with the Cabarrus Arts Council and Guild to decorate his office.

“When I first arrived in Raleigh, my office was incredibly busy getting up to speed, that I didn’t even consider what I was going to put on the walls,” Crutchfield stated. “But after a few months of bare walls, I wanted to find a unique way to highlight my incredible district. I reached out to the Cabarrus Arts Council who connected us with the Cabarrus Arts Guild that coordinated with local artists to loan our office with North Carolina centric artwork.”

The Cabarrus Arts Council was founded in 1980 in response to the North Carolina Arts Council's plan to establish a local arts council in every county. In 1982 the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners selected the arts council to serve as its Designated County Partner, receiving and distributing Grassroots funding from the state and the state arts council. The mission of the Cabarrus Art Guild is to bring together artists and art enthusiasts from Cabarrus and surrounding counties for art education, to share information about art, and exposure to original works of art.

“We have anywhere from 50 to 200 people in our office a week. As a supporter of the Arts, I am excited for this opportunity to show what our local Artists, advocates, and volunteers are doing with the Council and Guild.” said Rep. Crutchfield, “If anyone has an interest in the Arts, I highly encourage them to check out the work they are doing.”

Crutchfield received pieces from five artists - Debra Joyce, Jutta Vest, Teresa Ungerer, O’Lynda Walker, and Regina Burchette. All artists are members of the Cabarrus Arts Guild.