Cabarrus Arts Council accepting applications for Grassroots Grants

Every year through the Grassroots Grants Program, the Cabarrus Arts Council allocates funds from the North Carolina Arts Council to local nonprofit organizations in order to support their arts-related programs and projects. Grassroots Grants have helped bring live music to pockets of the community. They’ve uplifted community theatre projects. They’re the support behind many youth music programs in our underserved populations.

Grassroots Grants aren’t one-size-fits-all. A few different options exist, depending on whether the organization requests funds for operational assistance, growth, arts education or special projects. Guidelines and applications for Grassroots Grants can be found on our webpage: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grants. We invite you to take a look at them, then sign up for our online Grassroots Grants Informational Session on Tuesday, August 2 at 4 p.m. Listen as Cabarrus Arts Council Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald lays out the process for applying for a 2022-2023 Grassroots Grant. This is also a great time to have your questions answered by Liz, who has an extensive background in arts-related grant programs. Register to receive the online meeting link by emailing us at info@cabarrusartscouncil.org. If you can’t make the meeting, email us and we'll send you a link to the recorded version.

Deadline to apply for a Grassroots Grant is noon, Tuesday, September 6, with one exception: Project Assistance Grant applicants whose single day event concludes by November 1, 2022 should submit their application by noon, August 15th

This Week (July 27 – 30)

Colorful Coral – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Wednesday, July 27, 3-4 p.m. Spoiler alert! – it’s not a plant! Join us to learn about coral reefs through stories, video and more. We’ll also have a cool coral reef craft for you to make and take! Recommended for ages 6-11; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/colorful-coral-har/.

Mermaid Sugar Scrub – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, July 27, 3-4 p.m. Make your own natural body scrub with a mermaid twist! Perfect for dry skin from all that time in the summer sun. Registration is required; recommended for ages 12-18; cost is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/mermaid-sugar-scrub-kan/.

Ukulele Strum on the Lawn – Cabarrus Arts Council – Saturday, July 30, 1-3 p.m. Whether you've strummed the uke for years or never at all, you belong at the Cabarrus Art Council's first Ukulele Strum on the Lawn. Uke player Amy Harrison will lead everyone in a bit of basic instruction on holding the uke, strumming and playing your first chords. Then, you're ready to join the fun with several simple songs to strum and sing! Brian Sullivan from Sully Ukes will provide a uke if you do not have one. Experienced players are welcome to bring their ukes and play along. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and join us early to grab your spot on the lawn. In case of rain we will continue inside the arts council. This is FREE and open for ALL AGES. 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. https://fb.me/e/1E1sNft2H

Stories Under the Stars: Number Drummer – Kannapolis Middle School – Saturday, July 30, 7-8 p.m. You’ll play with numbers in this one-of-a-kind interactive math and music experience to create a spectacular rhythmic production! Recommended for families; cost is free. Kannapolis Middle School, 1445 Oakwood Avenue, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/stories-under-the-stars-number-drummer-kannapolis-middle-school/.

Next Week (July 31 – August 6)

Free Online Art Class for Kids and Teens – Palak StudioInk – Thursday, Aug. 4, 8-9 p.m. Join Palak Dhorajiya online for learning to paint nature and blending colors. Recommended for all ages; registration is free. For more information, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-online-art-class-for-kids-teens-concord-tickets-268044356887?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1.

Exhibition Opening and Reception - Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. Reception 6-9 p.m. From the Underground brings six artists to our front door whose works influence viewers to think differently and experience life differently. They have been here around us this entire time toiling away at their works and exhibiting them across Charlotte and her bubbling underground art scene. From photography to charcoal portraits to installation, come and see artists that represent the next generation of North Carolina's makers and creators. Reception cocktail party with live DJ, 6-9 p.m. in The Galleries. Curated by Carla Aaron-Lopez. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org

Elonzo Wesley – Southern Strain Brewing Company – Saturday, Aug. 6, 6 p.m. Enjoy food and beer while listening to singer/guitarist Jeremy Davis of the Elonzo Wesley band. Recommended for adults; admission is free. Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord. For more information, see https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103205831?app_id=msn_feed&came_from=280&utm_medium=web&utm_source=msn_feed&utm_campaign=event.

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, Aug. 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Upcoming

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Art on the Go – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Introducing Art on the Go, our new traveling arts activity series! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. See you at the Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3yTkBOo.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

4th Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival – Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Harrisburg Multicultural Festival provides our diverse communities a platform and the opportunity to CONNECT with each other, to SHARE their rich traditions, cultures and values through music, dance, art, food and traditional games so we can EMBRACE our similarities and differences. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/325600449618727?_rdr.

Zoe and Cloyd – Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. This performance is part of the Davis Theatre’s NC Roots series, a three-show ticket package on sale now: https://bit.ly/3RKPCLN; Single show tickets for Zoe and Cloyd go on sale August 2: https://bit.ly/3OlyYzg Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with santa claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).