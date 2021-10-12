Cabarrus Arts Council accepting artists and makers for November Art Walk on Union

Are you an artist or maker? If so, consider this your invitation to sign up for the Cabarrus Arts Council’s November 13th Art Walk on Union. AWoU is an all-day festival for creatives to sell their handmade artwork on Union Street. Held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day includes live music, food trucks, local brews and wines and live artist demonstrations, too.

Our first Art Walk on Union, held Aug. 28, brought hundreds of visitors into downtown Concord to see the over 50 artists who registered for the inaugural event.

We asked those artists for feedback at the end of the day and were glad they were happy with their experience:

“Nice flow of traffic. Customers/Visitors were friendly.”

“I had some very nice visitors to my space and gained many new customers! People were friendly, interested in my craft and complimentary of my work.”

“The customers seemed to enjoy the event and they were eager to buy.”

“Everyone seemed to love my work.”

“Several customers told me they were so happy to be out enjoying a fun festival atmosphere again!”