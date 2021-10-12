Cabarrus Arts Council accepting artists and makers for November Art Walk on Union

Are you an artist or maker? If so, consider this your invitation to sign up for the Cabarrus Arts Council’s November 13th Art Walk on Union. AWoU is an all-day festival for creatives to sell their handmade artwork on Union Street. Held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day includes live music, food trucks, local brews and wines and live artist demonstrations, too.
Our first Art Walk on Union, held Aug. 28, brought hundreds of visitors into downtown Concord to see the over 50 artists who registered for the inaugural event.
We asked those artists for feedback at the end of the day and were glad they were happy with their experience:
“Nice flow of traffic. Customers/Visitors were friendly.”
“I had some very nice visitors to my space and gained many new customers! People were friendly, interested in my craft and complimentary of my work.”
“The customers seemed to enjoy the event and they were eager to buy.”
“Everyone seemed to love my work.”
“Several customers told me they were so happy to be out enjoying a fun festival atmosphere again!”
We expect artists and makers to fill Union Street again for November’s Art Walk on Union. To date, 36 artists and makers have registered for spaces along Union Street. We hope you will join in as well. Remember to register by October 29. Art Walk on Union is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Want to join in?
What: Art Walk on Union
When: Saturday, November13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Union Street in downtown Concord
How (much): $50/vendor space
To register, visit https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion
Artists can also register in advance for the February 26 and June 25 Art Walk on Union events by using the separate forms on the registration link above.
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (Oct. 13-16)
Mural Viewing, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3-3:30 p.m. Join for an opportunity to see and discuss the 1941 mural depicting scenes from Cabarrus County history. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 6-11; Concord Library, 27 Union Street Concord. Visit Library System - Mural Viewing* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Teen Creators, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Thursday, Oct. 14, 2 - 3:00 p.m. For this month’s craft we will be creating DIY Scratch Art! Using supplies that you probably have laying around your home already, you’ll learn how to recreate this simple craft at home. Registration and face coverings required; Cost is free. Recommended for ages 13-18. 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Teen Creators* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Mindful Movement, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Friday, Oct. 15, 10:15 a.m. Join for a fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 3-5 with caregiver; Concord Library, 27 Union Street Concord. Visit Library System - Mindful Movement* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Fall Cross Stitch Bookmarks, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. Keep forgetting your bookmark? Come get crafty with us and create a custom fall-themed cross-stitch bookmark! Craft supplies will be provided to create your one-of-a-kind bookmark! Registration required; Cost is free. 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Fall Cross Stitch Bookmarks* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Monster Pots, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, Oct. 16, 4-5 p.m. Come join us in making a spooky monster pot of your choice! Registration and face masks required; Cost is free. Recommended for ages 12-18. 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Monster Pots* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, Oct. 16, 4- 5 p.m. Create a Creature STEAM Challenge. This creative challenge mashes up art, engineering, and biology! Design and build never-before-seen creatures that have everything they need to survive in their chosen habitats. Cost is free; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. Visit Library System - STEAM Explorers* (MID) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Clay - Annual Pottery Exhibition & Sale - The Galleries - Now thru Jan. 8, 2022. Sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Next Week (Oct. 17-23)
Crochet 101, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Monday, Oct. 18, 4-5 p.m. Interested in learning to crochet? Come learn a few basic stitches and make a cute little ghost! Registration is required. Masks are now required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library and attend programs; Cost is free. Recommended for ages 13 and up. 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crochet 101*(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Miniature “Scare”-rariums, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Monday, Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m. Create an everlasting tiny terrarium with a haunted scene to get in the spooky spirit. All supplies will be provided, but registration is required; Cost is free. Recommended for ages 12-18. 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Miniature "Scare"-rariums* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Halloween Crafternoon, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Make a minimal mess as you “carve” a design out of a paper pumpkin with crayons, markers, and other art supplies available at the library. Registration is required. Masks are required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library. Registration opens two weeks before the event date; Cost is free. Recommended for ages 4-12. 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - List (activecalendar.com).
Family Day - Saturday, Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice fall day) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Halloween dance lessons for all ages, taught by Glenna Wilson/Dance Dream Studios, 2-3 pm; Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Upcoming
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration - Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte - Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, Dec. 3-5, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center! Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Tickets are $10-15; Recommended for all ages. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, at 10 a.m. | Eventbrite.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Davis Theatre - Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). For more information and to purchase tickets, https://bit.ly/3BB4pjq.
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.