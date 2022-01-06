 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus Arts Council announces new Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald
0 Comments
top story

Cabarrus Arts Council announces new Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Liz Fitzgerald

New Cabarrus Arts Council Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald.

 Submitted photo

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors has named Liz Fitzgerald the new executive director of the Cabarrus Arts Council.

Fitzgerald comes to Cabarrus with more than 25 years of experience working in community service, higher education and community arts organizations. Her background, combined with a deep passion for fostering local arts initiatives will further advance the Cabarrus Arts Council’s mission to energize the community through arts excellence.

“Liz is a positive and energetic leader. Her warm, collegial style and her lengthy, successful record of delivering innovative arts programming are an impressive combination,” \Arts Council Chairperson Karen Cobb said. “We are fortunate to have Liz as our new executive director and confident that the Cabarrus Arts Council will be well positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fitzgerald was selected from a pool of highly qualified and diverse candidates after a nationwide search conducted by Charlotte-based talent acquisition firm Coleman Lew Canny Bowen.

She previously served as director of community and artist support at the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte, supporting creative individuals and nonprofit arts organizations through grant opportunities, professional development and capacity building initiatives. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Luther College, and her master’s at the University of Iowa, where her studies focused on community service-learning opportunities and higher education. In addition to a career in nonprofit and higher education fields, she has served in multiple board leadership capacities with performing arts, LGBTQ+, and women’s advocacy organizations. She performs with One Voice Chorus of Charlotte, a community-based LGBTQ+ and ally choral ensemble.

“I am excited to join such a dynamic team of staff, board members and community arts advocates,” said Fitzgerald. “I believe in the power of the arts to foster engagement and belonging in communities, and look forward to creating opportunities for neighbors across Cabarrus.”

Fitzgerald succeeds former Cabarrus Arts Council CEO and President Noelle Rhodes Scott, who retired Dec. 31, 2021 after 21 years leading the organization.

About the Cabarrus Arts Council

The Cabarrus Arts Council (www.CabarrusArtsCouncil.org) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the epicenter for the community’s artists and patrons.

The Galleries and performances in the Davis Theatre attracted 14,000 visitors in 2018-2019, and 8,136 visitors in 2019-2020.

Through its Students Take Part in the Arts program, CAC presented curriculum-related performances to 59,238 Cabarrus County students in 2018-2019 and 38,910 in 2019-2020.

Reduced numbers during 2019-2020 are a result of closures/cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021-2022, CAC awarded $50,934 in grants to local arts programs through the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grants program and the Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Smash and shout: Dutch find new ways to vent Covid-19 frustrations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts