Cabarrus Arts Council announces new Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors has named Liz Fitzgerald the new executive director of the Cabarrus Arts Council.

Fitzgerald comes to Cabarrus with more than 25 years of experience working in community service, higher education and community arts organizations. Her background, combined with a deep passion for fostering local arts initiatives will further advance the Cabarrus Arts Council’s mission to energize the community through arts excellence.

“Liz is a positive and energetic leader. Her warm, collegial style and her lengthy, successful record of delivering innovative arts programming are an impressive combination,” \Arts Council Chairperson Karen Cobb said. “We are fortunate to have Liz as our new executive director and confident that the Cabarrus Arts Council will be well positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

Fitzgerald was selected from a pool of highly qualified and diverse candidates after a nationwide search conducted by Charlotte-based talent acquisition firm Coleman Lew Canny Bowen.