Cabarrus Arts Council announces new Executive Director Liz Fitzgerald

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors has named Liz Fitzgerald the new executive director of the Cabarrus Arts Council.
Fitzgerald comes to Cabarrus with more than 25 years of experience working in community service, higher education and community arts organizations. Her background, combined with a deep passion for fostering local arts initiatives will further advance the Cabarrus Arts Council’s mission to energize the community through arts excellence.
“Liz is a positive and energetic leader. Her warm, collegial style and her lengthy, successful record of delivering innovative arts programming are an impressive combination,” \Arts Council Chairperson Karen Cobb said. “We are fortunate to have Liz as our new executive director and confident that the Cabarrus Arts Council will be well positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come.”
Fitzgerald was selected from a pool of highly qualified and diverse candidates after a nationwide search conducted by Charlotte-based talent acquisition firm Coleman Lew Canny Bowen.
She previously served as director of community and artist support at the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte, supporting creative individuals and nonprofit arts organizations through grant opportunities, professional development and capacity building initiatives. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Luther College, and her master’s at the University of Iowa, where her studies focused on community service-learning opportunities and higher education. In addition to a career in nonprofit and higher education fields, she has served in multiple board leadership capacities with performing arts, LGBTQ+, and women’s advocacy organizations. She performs with One Voice Chorus of Charlotte, a community-based LGBTQ+ and ally choral ensemble.
“I am excited to join such a dynamic team of staff, board members and community arts advocates,” said Fitzgerald. “I believe in the power of the arts to foster engagement and belonging in communities, and look forward to creating opportunities for neighbors across Cabarrus.”
Fitzgerald succeeds former Cabarrus Arts Council CEO and President Noelle Rhodes Scott, who retired Dec. 31, 2021 after 21 years leading the organization.