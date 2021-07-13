Cabarrus Arts Council seeks artists and makers for August Art Walk on Union

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. An extension of our past art walks, Art Walk on Union features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries and numerous shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion ARTISTS and MAKERS: Are you interested in having a booth during Art Walk on Union? Visit https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion for the details! This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.

Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more. Tickets go on sale soon. Visit https://bit.ly/DavinaintheDavis for details.

ONGOING:

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.