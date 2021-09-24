Cabarrus awards local agencies $33.5 million, addresses greatest needs

CONCORD – Cabarrus County will distribute $33.5 million in American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to help more than 50 agencies based in or serving Cabarrus County.

The funding will meet a variety of local needs in all areas of the county, including support for mental/behavioral health programs, housing security and assistance for areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The grant amounts range from $3,800 to support Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry’s grocery box program to more than $5.7 million in mortgage and housing assistance through Prosperity Unlimited programs.

Cabarrus County opened a formal Request for Proposals process in July. Local agencies responded with proposals that totaled nearly three times the amount of available funding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staff presented commissioners with a funding recommendation at the September 7 Board of Commissioners Work Session. It was approved by commissioners as part of consent agenda at their September 20 meeting.