Cabarrus Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas announces new area director.

“I believe that every child needs a champion in their corner to help them navigate life, a mentor “Big” of their own. For this reason, I’m committed to carrying forth Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County’s mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. I look forward to working with our Cabarrus Leadership Council, staff, community partners, and invested stakeholders to expand the organization’s innovative programs and deepen its impact so we can continue to meet the diverse needs of all youth across Cabarrus County,” stated Mrs. Hutchins.

Everyone views Elizabeth as a team member who always goes above and beyond to support not only Cabarrus County, but the agency as a whole. Elizabeth has a passion for our mission and she loves supporting the children and families we serve.

