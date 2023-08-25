During Monday night’s Cabarrus Board of Commissioners meeting, a resident brought up her concerns regarding procedures for appointing people to various boards and committees.

Maegan Mack said she wanted more details for what she alleged was the Commissioners’ “failure to abide by board policy.”

In a review of the list of members serving on each of the 28 boards and committees, Mack found many were not in compliance with eligibility requirements, specifying a portion of the appointment policy that states except in “extraordinary circumstances…regular members shall not serve more than six consecutive years.”

Mack told the paper after the meeting she applied for a position on one of the boards a few months ago but never received any contact about the vacancy. That was what led her to look into the composition of the various boards and committees.

She sent the list to the Independent Tribune, which analyzed each of the committees to see which members appeared to be in violation of the “length of service” provision.

The paper found at least 50 active members have served for longer than six consecutive years, though each were granted exceptions to the "length of service" provision to be allowed to do so. It was never specified why the exceptions were granted.

In some cases, only one or two members of a certain body exceeded the term limit, while in others, a significant portion have.

All seven members of the Agricultural Advisory Board have been granted exceptions to continue serving, with each having been on the board since at least 2014.

In the 26-person Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, nine people have been granted exceptions. One member has been serving since 2006, with her current term not expected to end until 2025.

“This is leading to a gridlock on boards with little opportunity for other qualified community members to have this important opportunity to engage in local government,” Mack told the Commissioners. “This halts the ability for talented community members to contribute, for new perspectives and ideas to be considered, and results in the concentration of power within a small group of people.”

Some exceptions have also been granted for other violations of policy, including members not residing in Cabarrus County or serving on more than one board.

In an interview with the Independent Tribune, Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris told the paper that “we definitely want to get maximum involvement from the public and “it’s important to get some new folks on the boards.”

He said during the meeting that the Commissioners depended heavily on the committees to bring recommendations for new members.

“The majority of folks that apply for these committees are welcomed onto them and accommodated whenever possible,” Morris said.

The paper contacted Lydian Altman, who works at the UNC School of Government, specializing in board development, to try and learn more about how boards operate, especially when it comes to filling vacancies.

She mentioned there can be inherent obstacles making it difficult for boards to appoint new members.

“In many communities, it is hard to find enough volunteers to serve on all the boards and committees,” Altman said.

That certainly seems true in Cabarrus, where bodies such as the Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee (13 vacant positions) and the Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee (11 vacant positions) have numerous openings. Several other committees also have vacancies.

“It’s not like we’ve got a long line of people waiting to sign up,” Morris said.

In other cases, people might be interested in a certain board, but might lack the necessary background to even apply.

“For some county boards,” Altman said, “especially those related to human services programs, there can be particular qualifications for board members required by state law and it can be challenging to find people who meet those qualifications. In some instances, counties have had to reach outside their county lines to find someone qualified.”

Morris echoed much of what Altman said, noting sometimes certain members have “historical knowledge and a background” that makes them valuable to retain on a key committee beyond the six years. This is often why people are granted length of service exceptions.

County Commissioners have the ability to change the language in the appointment policy as they see fit, Altman said.

“Boards create the committees and whatever policies guide them,” Altman said. “If Cabarrus’ policy says ‘extraordinary circumstances,’ yet there are over 50 people serving that fall into that category, the board could amend their own policy and remove the 6-year limit.”