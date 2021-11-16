Cabarrus businesses have a second chance at grants

Owner Courtney Silver said supply chain volatility and the labor shortage are the two biggest difficulties facing her company, which employs between 25 and 30 people. After learning of the grant and determining her eligibility, she applied.

“It was a really easy process; super simple,” Silver said, adding that she was thoroughly informed during the approval process. “I can use the money directly for my recruiting efforts. I can also use it to increase my benefit offerings, health benefits or otherwise. We’re adding an additional holiday this year so it’s going to help offset that expense.”

The County will review applications and allocate funding after the November 19 deadline.

How to apply

To learn more and apply, visit cabarruscounty.us/BizGrant21.

From there, you can:

Review information

Apply online in a few easy steps

Download and print the application

Just answer a few qualifying questions, including how the business impacts Cabarrus County’s economy.

To complete the process, submit the business’ 2019 and 2020 Federal tax returns with the application.