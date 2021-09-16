Cabarrus Calendar (copy)

Sunday, Sept. 19

The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details, visit SolHarmonyfest.com.

Old Courthouse Theatre’s ninth annual 10-Minute Play Festival will be held at 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Into the Woods” and is a collection of seven 10-Minute Plays written by N.C. playwrights. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by phone at 704-788-2405 or at the box office prior to the start of the program. Old Courthouse Theatre is at 49 Spring St. NW, Concord.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is having its first General Meeting of the new year. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. The speaker will be Jazmin G. Caldwell, a partner and attorney at Elder Law & Estate Planning Solutions of the Piedmont.

Saturday, Sept. 25