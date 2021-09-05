Cabarrus Calendar

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by our members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Laurel Park Arts/Craft Show will be held with artists and crafters from Laurel Park and the surrounding area. Many items to choose from. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9. Laurel Park is a subdivision located on George Liles Boulevard in Concord.

Saturday, Oct. 23

The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 1 class reunion at the Cabarrus Country Club. To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event, go to https://srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.